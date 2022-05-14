Rulani Mokwena says it’s none of their business what others are doing to catch up with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says it’s none of their business what other clubs are doing to catch up with them.

Mokwena was deliberating on how some of the best leagues are unpredictable and exciting, which is contrary to what is happening in the PSL where they have ruled the roost over the past five seasons.

The Brazilians have won the last five league championships without much resistance and competition from the other 15 teams in the league.

“For us as Sundowns to look back, whereas we should be focusing on the way ahead and focusing on targets and our growth, will be very difficult because we do not spend a lot of time worrying about what everybody else is doing,” said Mokwena.

“Out of respect also, and to be honest, it is none of our business (what other people are doing). So, at the end of the day I am glad personally that I do not have that responsibility because it is a mammoth task to catch up with Sundowns.