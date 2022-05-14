Teko Modise fancies Jali, Zwane or Shalulile for player of the season

“For me, the best three players of the season are three for different reasons,” said Modise.

“Andile Jali has been very instrumental for Sundowns’ success, I saw the best of him after a while this season. For Themba Zwane it has been the consistency for me because it is difficult in SA football to find a player who is consistent.

“For the last three to four years he (Zwane) has been one of the most consistent players in the league for Sundowns and to see him still be that consistent is very impressive.

“It is also impressive to see Peter Shalulile being the player that he is for Sundowns. It has been a while since we saw a goalscorer of note for Sundowns. At Sundowns when they won championships, it has always been everybody contributing with goals but it is good to see him being consistent. These are my three candidates for the player of the season.”

Modise had special praise for Shalulile who still has a chance of equalling or beating Collins Mbesuma’s long-standing 17-year-old record of 25 league goals in a season.