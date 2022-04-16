Cape Town City threatens to throw end of PSL season into chaos

Cape Town City's apparent refusal to play their DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs is threatening to delay the end of the current Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

After a leaked PSL circular (No.16) to the clubs about the two matches against City and Golden Arrows that Chiefs sought postponement for in December, the Citizens have denied that they are in agreement to replay that fixture.

Chiefs couldn’t honour those fixtures against Cape Town City and Arrows in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena with more than 50 people testing positive for the virus.

SA Football Association arbitrator advocate Nazeer Cassim SC ruled in favour of Chiefs and ordered that the two matches be replayed, but the PSL took the matter to the Gauteng High Court.

In the leaked document, the PSL said the matter will be heard on May 10 and that it has been agreed that no party will seek to interdict the finalisation of the 2022 professional football season regardless of the outcome handed down by the high court.