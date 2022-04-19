Ramaphosa declares state of disaster after floods
He said various stakeholders will now be part of an oversight structure that will ensure all funds are properly are accounted for and that the state receives value for money
There will be no room for corruption.
This was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bold promise to sceptical South Africans fearing that the flood relief funds to be made available to KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape will be stolen...
