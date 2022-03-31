No shame in heavy defeat to Les Bleus, insists Broos

Bafana, who were totally dominated, played the last six minutes of regulation time a man down after Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau was sent off

Bafana Bafana's 5-0 demolition by France in a friendly in Lille on Tuesday may have disappointed some but coach Hugo Broos sees no shame in this heavy defeat.



“We knew before the game that the two teams weren't at the same level. As I said, the result isn't important. The experience we gained from this game is what is important for our young team. We don't have the experience and quality that French players have. It's not a shame for us even when it's 5-0,” said Broos...