WATCH | Legends Tovey and Williams urge Bafana to take the game to France

29 March 2022 - 13:35
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana legends Neil Tovey and Mark Williams during the Class of 1996 Golf Day at Bryanston Golf Club.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

Bafana Bafana legends Neil Tovey and Mark Williams have urged the current crop of players to stand their ground against overwhelming favourites France in their international friendly match on Tuesday night.

Bafana take on star-studded world champions France as clear underdogs at the sold out, 50,000-seat Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille (9.15pm France and SA time).

France coach Didier Deschamps is expected to unleash world class players including Presnel Kimpembe, Raphaël Varane, N’Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé on SA.

Williams, who was taking part in the Bafana Bafana Class of 1996 Golf Day in Bryanston on Tuesday, said coach Hugo Broos' young SA need to avoid being overawed by the occasion.

“We also used to play against top teams like Argentina and Germany. I know there will be some butterflies but when the game starts it is 11 against 11," said Williams, legendary double goal-scorer in the final against Tunisia when Bafana won the 1996 Nations Cup on home soil.

“As ex-players who have been there, all we want them to do is to go out there and represent the country and play for the jersey. We know it is not going to be easy because they will be playing against big players, but you can only test yourself when you are playing against these big players.

“I am quite excited about this because it is the first real test, and well done to those who have managed to put it together. We must play against countries like Holland and Brazil next.”

Tovey, the captain of the 1996 Bafana, said the SA players should aim to enjoy themselves, and view the game as a shop window.

“They mustn’t let the game go by and they haven’t enjoyed it. There are going to be times during the game where it is going to be really tough but they  need to be resilient," he said.

“That’s how you build character. There are going to be a lot of people watching the game and asking about the players who impress. Maybe something may come out of this match.

“We want our players to be playing in Europe in the major leagues where they will gain experience. They must do what they are good at.”

Safa president Danny Jordaan said the match is a huge test for the SA players.

“When France agreed to play against us, we felt this is the moment to test these players. It is a huge test for them but it is also a huge opportunity.

"If they impress against the French, who are the world champions, maybe doors will be opened for many of our players.

“The one thing we asked the coach to do is to begin a reconstruction process and build Bafana that will again put a smile on the faces of SA people.

“That team managed to go 11 matches unbeaten, they went to Ghana on the final match of the qualifiers and top of the group and then the disaster happened.”

Broos' young team ran Ghana close in last year's 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage, bowing out on the same points and goal difference, but less goals scored after a 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars in Cape Coast thanks to a hotly-contested penalty.

