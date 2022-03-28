Soccer

Poor finishing frustrates Broos as France loom

Bafana coach confirms Mobbie, Lakay will start against world champs

28 March 2022 - 09:23
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Lyle Foster of South Africa during the international Friendly match between South Africa and Namibia on the 08 October 2020 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng.
Lyle Foster of South Africa during the international Friendly match between South Africa and Namibia on the 08 October 2020 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Phokeng.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has sounded frustrated about the side's bluntness in front of goal, bemoaning the lack of a lethal finisher in SA. 

Broos’s frustration stems from Bafana’s failure to score, despite creating an avalanche of chances, in their goalless stalemate against Guinea in Belgium on Friday. SA will be hoping for an improved offensive display when they take on France in another friendly in Lille on Tuesday (9.15pm SA time).  

“We know that SA don’t really have a top scorer who needs only one chance to score. It’s something that has to do with confidence. The day we start scoring, that problem will be solved,” said Broos.

“It’s difficult to fix the problem of not converting chances. It’s up to the players... as a coach you can only give them confidence, especially the strikers. You mustn’t talk too much about it because it’s already in their heads that they didn’t score.”

Apart from their poor return upfront, Broos was satisfied with how his charges applied themselves against Guinea. Lyle Foster, who plays for Belgian second-tier outfit Westerlo, and Orlando Pirates’ Bandile Shandu were the players guilty of squandering easy chances.

“I think we had a good performance. I saw a good game and a good mentality. The only negative of that game is that we didn’t score... we had six, seven good chances. We have to score at least two if we have six, seven chances. It was a friendly game but it didn’t show because the mentality of our players was good,” stated Broos.

Broos maintained that he would tweak the XI against France, suggesting Nyiko Mobbie will start at right-back and Lyle Lakay at left-back. Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay, who only linked up with the team on Friday, are also expected to start against France.

“There’ll be a different team against France because I said that I will give all players minutes. Players like Mobbie and Lyle Lakay will play against France to show their qualities,” noted Broos.

Broos: ‘Basketball duel’ against Guinea good preparation for Mbappé and co

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy that the qualities of experience and muscle he sought to add to his squad had the desired result against a ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Bafana keeper Mothwa says the team is on the right path ahead of France clash

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa says the national team will need to quickly solve their goalscoring issues ahead of their game with France on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced for mudering Tshegofatso Pule