Gap between Bafana and world champs ‘too big’

The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, N’Golo Kanté and Olivier Giroud were in the thick of things as France hit Bafana with a humiliating scoreline, which matched their worst defeat ever

Bafana Bafana left-back Lyle Lakay has given his account of how France’s tactical superiority made things difficult for SA on Tuesday, where they were drubbed 5-0 at Lille’s sold-out 50,000-seater Stade Pierre-Mauroy.



The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, N’Golo Kanté and Olivier Giroud were in the thick of things as France hit Bafana with a humiliating scoreline, which matched their worst defeat ever. ..