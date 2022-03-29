Raucous French reception awaits SA in Lille

Speaking at a media conference in Lille on Monday, Broos, who was flanked by his skipper Ronwen Williams, sounded pleased that his boys will experience playing at a packed stadium, having missed out on that in SA due to Covid-19 regulations

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited that his players will have a rare feel of playing in front of thousands of supporters when they clash against France in a friendly at a sold-out 50,000-seater Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Tuesday (9pm).



Speaking at a media conference in Lille on Monday, Broos, who was flanked by his skipper Ronwen Williams, sounded pleased that his boys will experience playing at a packed stadium, having missed out on that in SA due to Covid-19 regulations. Bafana's coach reckons playing in a packed stadium will stimulate his troops to perform better...