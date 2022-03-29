Raucous French reception awaits SA in Lille
Speaking at a media conference in Lille on Monday, Broos, who was flanked by his skipper Ronwen Williams, sounded pleased that his boys will experience playing at a packed stadium, having missed out on that in SA due to Covid-19 regulations
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited that his players will have a rare feel of playing in front of thousands of supporters when they clash against France in a friendly at a sold-out 50,000-seater Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille on Tuesday (9pm).
Speaking at a media conference in Lille on Monday, Broos, who was flanked by his skipper Ronwen Williams, sounded pleased that his boys will experience playing at a packed stadium, having missed out on that in SA due to Covid-19 regulations. Bafana's coach reckons playing in a packed stadium will stimulate his troops to perform better...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.