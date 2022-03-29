WATCH | Coaches speak on huge African World Cup qualifying matches
For 10 African teams, and the hopes of their nations, their 2022 World Cup moment of truth has arrived as five matches across the continent on Tuesday night will decide the participants in Qatar in November and December.
Watch, in videos, the sentiments of the coaches in some of these five huge clashes of continental football giants (all SA times):
Nigeria v Ghana (Abuja National Stadium, Abuja 7pm) — first leg: Ghana 0 Nigeria 0
Senegal v Egypt (Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade, Dakar 7pm) — first leg: Egypt 1 Senegal 0
Tuesday night's other matches:
- Morocco v DR Congo (Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, 9.30pm) — first leg: DR Congo 1 Morocco 1
- Algeria v Cameroon (Stade Mustapha Tchaker, Blida, 9.30pm) — first leg: Cameroon 0 Algeria 1
- Tunisia v Mali (Stade Olympique de Radès, Tunis, 9.30pm) — first leg: Mali 0 Tunisia 1
