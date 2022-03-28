As exco meets on Monday, some clubs fear PSL will not open stadiums yet

To the consternation of some clubs, a Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive committee (exco) meeting on Monday is apparently not guaranteed to rubber-stamp a return of fans to stadiums this week, or even the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Two DStv Premiership club owners, who did not want to be named, were frustrated at the snails' pace the PSL has taken to allow ticket sales after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last Tuesday to lift the 2,000 limit at sports events, increasing it to 50% of the capacity of stadiums.

Other major sports codes reacted the morning after last week’s announcement. Rugby franchises immediately advertised tickets for the past weekend's United Rugby Championship matches, and Cricket SA sold 3,000 additional tickets for Wednesday's ODI between SA and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park.

It is understood Premiership clubs are split on a return. TimesLIVE is reliably informed that of the big three clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will be bitterly disappointed if the PSL opts not to allow crowds back immediately.

Orlando Pirates' position is not known, but many smaller clubs are apparently still balking at the costs of a crowd.

The PSL opted not to allow crowds of fewer than 2,000 because clubs felt they could not recover the costs of hosting a crowd that size. Even at 50% capacity, for some teams not known for drawing a crowd pre-pandemic, the cost of Covid-19 compliance will make the exercise unprofitable. Clubs have to ensure attending fans are vaccinated or have a Covid-19 negative test lass than 72 hours old.

A decision to continue to not allow crowds back may meet a hostile reception and be considered as short-sighted and embarrassing for the PSL. The EFF and National Football Supporters’ Association had already organised marches calling for crowds in soccer stadiums when SA was at the 2,000 limit.