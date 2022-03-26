Bafana keeper Mothwa says the team is on the right path ahead of France clash

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa says the national team will need to quickly solve their goalscoring issues ahead of their game with France on Tuesday.

The Mothwa-led Bafana played to a goalless draw in their first friendly match in Europe against Guinea.

The match between the two African countries was played in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Friday night.

While Bafana coach Hugo Broos stressed even before the two friendlies that a good performance will be appreciated regardless of the results, Bafana should have easily put away Guinea.

The South Africans created tons of chances but they were always disappointing when it came to the final touch.

“We played very well and according to the instructions that we got from the coach. Everything went very well. We had Athenkosi Mcaba playing his first game for the national team,” Mothwa said.

“We missed so many chances to score but we are looking forward to the next game and somewhere, somehow we need to fix what we didn’t do right. But I think with the coach and ideas, everything is going to be fine.”

Broos will be hoping that the availability of strikers Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay will solve problems upfront.