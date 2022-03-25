‘SA needs more players to play overseas’, says Bafana’s Lyle Foster

“I definitely hope the appetite is there for them to play in Europe because the gap is so huge between our league and the leagues in Europe,” Foster said.

“The competitiveness and the way they are being run in terms of professionalism is different.

“I hope we can export more players, and I believe that will strengthen the national team when we compete at higher level tournaments and qualifiers.

“We will have the experience of facing people from different countries and different internationals rather than always playing in the PSL against one another for five years.

“Playing in Europe does make your skin tougher and you are more ready for the challenges you are going to face,” the player said.

In their 23 man squad to play Guinea and France, Bafana only has three players who are playing outside the country.

Those players are attackers Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who plays for Minnesota in US, Fagrie Lakay, who plays for Pyramids of Egypt, and Foster.