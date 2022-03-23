Kaizer Chiefs shocked that PSL ‘intends to take arbitration on review’
Kaizer Chiefs are “shocked” at “news reaching the club” that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) intends taking an arbitration decision that two matches the club did not honour in December be played on review at the high court.
The PSL has yet to make any announcement on taking the matter on review. Amakhosi said it had not had any official communication of the league's alleged intention either, but that the club has been informed the PSL will take the matter further.
Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim on Friday ruled that the games Chiefs failed to honour at home to Cape Town City on December 4 and away against Golden Arrows on December 8 amid an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club had to be played.
“Kaizer Chiefs is shocked and bewildered by the recent news reaching the club,” Amakhosi said in a statement.
“Despite a lack of formal communication from the league, which one would expect, the club has been informed of the PSL executive committee’s resolution to review the arbitration award of advocate Nazeer Cassim SC, which was handed down on Friday.
“The arbitration award correctly decided that the interruption in the club’s performance for the two missed December fixtures was temporarily halted by vis major (that is an overwhelming, unanticipated, and unpreventable event) created by Omicron.
“Notwithstanding the fair outcome and a costs award to those affected by the organising of the two matches [the PSL, City and Arrows], it appears the league is dissatisfied with the outcome and intends to review it, with a view of setting aside the award in the high court.
“This unfortunate step has taken the club by surprise as in doing so the league is in breach of its own constitution and rules as well as Safa statutes, which frown upon courts resolving football disputes.
“Chiefs will have no choice but to defend such a challenge as it is of the view that the arbitrator came to the lawful and reasonable conclusion that it would have been negligent if not reckless for the club to field a team for the two games, and that Kaizer Chiefs acted as a responsible employer in the circumstances.
“The matter shall soon be sub judice, and the club shall not give any further comment in this regard. We trust that the football-loving community will provide the club with the necessary respect and support required in attending to this matter.”
PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not immediately be reached for reaction or to confirm that the league intends to take the case on review.
