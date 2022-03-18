AmaZulu coach McCarthy sees flaws in Raja's game that make the Moroccans beatable

AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy says he has seen flaws in Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca that make them beatable in the Caf Champions League clash in Durban on Friday.

The game at Moses Mabhida Stadium is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm and both teams know how crucial victory is to boost their quarterfinal hopes.

Usuthu and Raja have already met in Group B, with the Moroccans winning 1-0 in Casablanca.

But McCarthy says Raja’s 2-1 defeat to Group B’s lowly-ranked Horoya of Guinea has given him an idea of how to approach the match.

“I think it was a morale booster for us to see them beaten by Horoya. There are flaws in their squad that make them beatable and we went to them for our first game of the group stage and did well,” McCarthy said.

“We played well against them even though we were nervous at first, but we played well and created clear-cut chances.

“If we took those chances we could have had a completely different start to our Champions League campaign.

“But we didn’t do that and they showed why they are the fourth best team in the continent and why they’ve won the Champions League a number of times and why they are always in this competition.