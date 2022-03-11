Sundowns expecting fireworks from Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns are expecting a backlash from Al Ahly.

The Brazilians stunned the Red Devils 1-0 in the Caf Champions League group stages away leg in Cairo last weekend to maintain their place on top of Group A with seven points from three matches.

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly visit Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday under pressure to secure a favourable result and maintain their second spot, or to possibly move to the top of the log.

As they prepared for the hugely anticipated clash, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said the Red Devils arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday looking for vengeance.

“We are competing at almost the same level. The one thing t I like is the anger and e vengeance to try and come back with a bang.

“That makes for a very good game of football because you don’t want to play a match where one team is sitting in, like how they came here last time when they had beaten us away from home.

“They are coming here to look for a result and when you come to us with that mentality, we like it. It makes for a very good game of football, where it can go either way and we are optimistic we have what it takes to upset them.

“It’s not like we must be scared and worried because they have scored 10 goals recently. We mustn’t be worried because they have not scored those 10 goals against us.

“We scored goals as well and we are playing a new match and the competition is going to be intense and we like it this way. This is how football should be played.”

Mngqithi said the match has the makings of a great duel between two good teams that will appease the fans.

“It is a match that will be enjoyable for the spectators because I believe it will be two big clubs playing with a mentality to try and win. Not just for a draw or to consolidate their place or for a point. That will be a good match for the spectators.

“This is what will make this match a very special match. Both teams will be looking for a result and whichever way it goes it will have positive spinoff for the public.”