Sundowns through to the Champions League quarters after completing double over Pitso's Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League with two Group A games to spare after completing a remarkable first double over Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Peter Shalulile's first half goal gave the Brazilians a 1-0 win but they could have won emphatically had they taken their chances, most of which came in the second period.

The Egyptian giants landed in Johannesburg earlier this week with their backs already against the wall after going down by the same margin to Sundowns in Cairo two weeks ago.

Ahly, who have won the past two editions of this trophy with Mosimane, will now need to beat Sudanese clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh in their remaining two home and away matches to be sure of joining the Brazilians in the last 8 and remain with the chance to win this title for a record 11th time.

The three teams below Sundowns are all on four points after Al-Hilal beat their Omdurman rivals 1-0 on Friday, a result that left Ahly with a big chance to progress despite their loss to Sundowns.

Ahly's defeat robbed Mosimane of a chance to continue his celebration of the extension of his stay in Cairo by two years. Mosimane's new contract was announced on Wednesday while he was en route to this encounter against his former club that he left in October 2020.

From the resultant set piece The Brazilians took the lead when striker Peter Shalulile ghosted in on the far post to connect with Lyle Lakay's corner kick unmarked to beat Ahly's keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy in the 23rd minute.

Sundowns won this match in the middle of the park where Mvala complemented Andile Jali and Morena to give support to Shalulie, Domingo and Themba Zwane in attack. The Brazilians should have buried Ahly with a lot of goals given how they controlled the proceedings in the second stanza, where substitute striker Pavol Safranko wasted easy chances to add his name to the score sheet.

Mosimane started with Percy Tau, a former Sundowns star, upfront and it was Tau who first tested Kennedy Mweene just before the home side broke the deadlock. The Bafana Bafana striker was, however, neutralised and it wasn't a surprise that he was taken off before the hour mark.

Sundowns will complete their group matches with away tie to Al-Merrikh on Saturday and Al-Hilal at home on April 1.

GROUP A P W D L F A GD Pts

Mamelodi Sundowns 4 3 1 0 3 0 3 10

Al Ahly 4 1 1 2 3 4 -1 4

Al-Hilal 4 1 1 2 2 3 -1 4

Al-Merrikh 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4