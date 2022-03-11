Nedbank Cup a marketing tool for my team, players, says Larsen

Veteran coach Clinton Larsen believes the Nedbank Cup has been a marketing tool for his team Summerfield Dynamos building up to their last 16 match against Black Eagles on Sunday at the Chatsworth Stadium (3pm).

Larsen has been outside of the mainstream of SA football, having taken charge of Eastern Cape side Bizana Pondo Chiefs in their debut season in the GladAfrica Championship as they got relegated. He then went back to his hometown of Durban and joined ABC Mostepe League side Summerfield Dynamos.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic head coach has done a steady job in his new gig. Summerfield Dynamos have won the ABC Motsepe League KwaZulu-Natal division, securing a spot in the national playoffs.

Previewing their Nedbank Cup match with fellow ABC Motsepe League side Black Eagles, Larsen marvelled at the exposure the tournament has given his club and the players.

"It's a great opportunity for us as a club. Our priority was always to win the league and gain promotion," said Larsen.

"The Nedbank Cup present a unique opportunity to market the club, to market our players and to also grow the brand of Summerfield Dynamos. We won against Uthongathi in the last 32. As it stands we have probably overachieved.

"We have qualified for the national playoffs. We can put all our energy into the Nedbank Cup and that's a great position to be in. We are looking forward to the game," said the former Bafana Bafana international.

Also looking at Sunday's match with interest is Black Eagles coach Kabelo Sibiya. The young coach has been leading Black Eagles in the North West division of the ABC Motsepe League. Sibiya has built a reputation for being a Nedbank Cup specialist, knowing how to move around the knockout stages.

He now wants to go to the last eight as a token of appreciation to everyone associated with the club for pulling their weight in the club's five months of existence.

"It's going to be a difficult match, they [Summerfield] have made great progress, so it's going to be a very difficult match for us. It's equally going to be difficult for them as well," said Sibiya.

"It'll be very nice to win this match for me as a coach, and the club that has invested a lot. We started a team, recruited players, everything was in a short space of time, with the commitment from everyone.

"Everybody in Black Eagles deserves praise. It'll be nice for the whole Black Eagles family, for the team, to win," said the former TS Sporting head coach.