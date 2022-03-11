Soccer

Experience in Rovers' ranks worries Tembo

Matsatsantsa look to prolong love affair with Ke Yona

11 March 2022 - 07:47
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Ahead of their last 16 clash with Platinum City Rovers on Saturday at  Profert Olën Park (6pm), SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo has emphasised that the Nedbank Cup is their last chance of getting silverware this season.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have a love affair with the Nedbank Cup, winning it on three occasions. 

They have had favourable draws so far in the competition, getting Maritzburg United in the last 32 and defeating them 1-0. Now they have Platinum City Rovers who are campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship.

“We've always said the Nedbank Cup gives us an opportunity to finish the season with silverware,” said Tembo.

“And we take it very seriously. We've been preparing very well. And I think the players are also looking forward to the game and we are going to treat this match with the respect it deserves because it's a very important game for us.

“As a club we still want to win trophies. So with this Nedbank Cup, we want to go out and really have a go at it,” said the former SuperSport skipper. 

Looking at his opponents, Tembo is expecting a difficult match as they have players who can front up to SuperSport. Rovers are ninth in the table in the second tier, and they made it through to the last 16 by knocking out Sekhukhune United in the round of 32. 

“We've watched a few of their games and they are a very dangerous team that have a few experienced players, ex-PSL players like Thabiso Nkoana, who was previously with us, as well as Olaleng Shaku from Baroka and Oupa Manyisa.

“So they are quite a formidable team that you can't take for granted, that's why they went past Sekhukhune. We cannot take them for granted. We've prepared very well and we'll make sure that we go out there to give a very good performance to get to the next round,” said Tembo. 

