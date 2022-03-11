Galaxy dilemma: go for cup or try to dodge the axe?

TS Galaxy defender Given Msimango says they are trying to find the balance to be competitive on all fronts as they prepare to play Baroka in the last 16 of the Nedbank on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium (6pm).

The Rockets find themselves in a position of agony in the DStv Premiership, in 15th place. Their fortunes in the Nedbank Cup have been a bright spot in their season so far, as they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the last 32.

The 2019 winners have a special attachment to the competition as it was their first major trophy. They have found it hard to give up on it to fully focus on the league, opting instead to try to shoot for both birds rather than go for one.

“It's very difficult for us, we have league and cup expectations we need to fulfil. It's very difficult when one is not doing well while the other is progressing,” said Msimango.

“We are trying to bounce back and steady the ship on both fronts. I know people may think it's not a wise decision but as an athlete, as a person who competes for a living, you always try to win every game regardless if it's a cup or league game, whether you're not doing well in the other,” he said.

Msimango has vowed that they will give the match against Baroka their everything before turning their attention to a league game against SuperSport United on March 19.

“You always go out there and give your best. If it's a cup game we go out there and give the same effort, if not better than the previous games,” Msimango said.

“We try to manage that in that sense, we have a strong mindset in approaching every game. We are going out to give the best representation of ourselves.

“We are not going to be holding back anything. We are going out there to give the best account of ourselves and win the game,” said the defender.