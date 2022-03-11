Soccer

Makhaula reveals Usuthu will play on the counter in Algeria

AmaZulu's mission to avoid early deficit at Setif

11 March 2022 - 07:34
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Makhehleni Makhaula of AmaZulu wants his team to control the tempo against Setif.
Image: Deryck Forster/BackpagePix

AmaZulu skipper Makhehleni Makhaula has detailed how Usuthu aim to approach their crucial CAF Champions League Group B clash away to Algerian side ES Sétif on Saturday (9pm SA time).

After losing their group opener to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, AmaZulu bounced back with back-to-back 1-0 wins at home against Horoya of Guinea and Sétif. The Durban side are now second in Group B with six points, three behind leaders Raja. Sétif are third on three points while Horoya are pointless. 

Makhaula has revealed that Usuthu's plan is to hurt Sétif via counterattacks. The Usuthu captain believes the Algerians are still feeling the pain of losing to them in Durban, and he is expecting them to go all out for revenge in the massive 5th July 1962 Stadium in Algiers.

“They're going to come at us with everything they have. We need to control the tempo of the game. We must avoid conceding an early goal. We aim to hit them on the counter because they'll be throwing everything forward,” said the Mohlakeng-born, Randfontein, midfielder

“We know that we will create chances as we always do but we've to make sure we convert them. It's obvious they'll want revenge. It's going to be a very difficult game for us.”

AmaZulu head into this game with egos bruised after a 2-0 defeat away to SuperSport United in the league last Saturday, where goalkeeper Veli Mothwa committed a glaring blunder to concede one of the goals. The Bafana keeper mishandled the ball in the air, allowing Jesse Donn to pounce. However, Makhaula has made it clear they support Mothwa and shoulder the blame as a collective.

“We all make mistakes. We're not blaming anyone. We support our keeper... we're behind him. I am optimistic he's going to bounce back because he's a top keeper. He's done a wonderful job for the team in many games,” noted the Usuthu skipper. 

