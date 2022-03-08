Bucs could resort to two-striker playing formation

Having six fit strikers may force Orlando Pirates to do away with their current formation of playing with one striker, usually Kwame Peprah.

This was revealed by coach Fadlu Davids when he addressed the media at Rand Stadium yesterday ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 16 tie against high-flying Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday at 6pm. Davids also hinted that disciplinary issues may be behind Gabadinho Mhango’s prolonged exclusion from the playing squad.

“Like I said last week, it’s about us as coaches [having] to try to find a way... now suddenly where we’ve six strikers available. Is it a moment to change to play two strikers and have [four midfielders]? Those are the things we’re trying to work on... to find which is the best chemistry in relation to two strikers,’’ said Davids.

“It’s healthy competition. Peprah scored in our last game [the 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend]. [Zakhele] Lepasa, whenever he’s come on he’s done well. [Terrence] Dzvukamanja in the last seconds of the derby should have scored. Mhango, [Tshegofatso] Mabasa and [Boitumelo] Radiopane are working extremely hard to get themselves not only in the team but into the XI.’’

Quizzed what Mhango must do to finally return to the playing squad, Davids emphasised the importance of discipline. Even his exploits for Malawi in the Africa Cup of Nations, where he netted three goals to help his nation reach the knockout phase for the first time in Cameroon in January, appear not to be enough to convince Bucs coaches to start him.

“In relation to team selection, there are various aspects you look at. First and foremost, are you coming to training? Are you punctual in relation to being at training? And not having disciplinary issues that take you out of selection. We look at how you conduct yourself at training and then try to find the right balance in relation to the line-up,’’ Davids elaborated.

Davids implied Gallants’ midfield trio of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Celimpilo Ngema and Miguel Timm are a threat as they are the heartbeat of coach Dan Malesela’s possession-based approach.

“They [Gallants] have players who suit the coach’s style of play... Ndlondlo, Ngema and Timm if you talk about their midfield. They are able to pass the ball and move... they have fantastic rotation within that midfield,” noted the Pirates mentor.