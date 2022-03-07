Middendorp hopes Maritzburg keep their momentum

After their emphatic victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp hopes his side will be more consistent.

The Team-of-Choice recorded a famous win against Sundowns courtesy of goals from Alfred Ndengane and Amadou Soukouna on either side of the half.

And Middendorp wants to see the same fighting spirit in all their matches. What makes him so concerned is that after getting a good result against SuperSport United in the past, they went on to lose to Golden Arrows in the following game.

“This is a massive three points. Our work and a challenge at the moment is to get into a better position. I think it [the win over Sundowns] was not expected,” Middendorp told the club's media department.

“We were more expected to get three points last week against Golden Arrows in a derby at home, but it is good sometimes we have ideas but it didn’t work.

“I must say it was definitely a team performance. There was a lot of hard work with luck in a certain number of moments where we should have conceded, we have to be realistic.

“But, as we have seen with a certain way to play, with a certain way to set up, I think so far with the hard work we should be happy to have these three points on our side.

“I think certain players got injuries, Alfred Ndengane and Phumlani Ntshangashe and other players came in and were fighting for the club and we are definitely happy to have these three points.”

Maritzburg's next game is against Sekhukhune United away on March 16 where Middendorp will be looking to build on this victory.

Elsewhere, Baroka ended their run of poor results with a 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy, also on Saturday, at home.

After the win, they are now tied on 17 points with Galaxy in the relegation zone.

Nedbank Cup Fixtures

Tuesday: Sundowns v Mathaithai, Lucas Moripe, 6pm.

Wednesday: Gallants v Pirates, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 6pm.

Friday: VFA v University of PTA, Thohoyandou, 3pm; Swallows v Royal, Dobsonville, 6pm.

Saturday: Sinenkani v Tshakhuma, Mthatha, 3pm; Platinum Rovers v SuperSport, Olen Park, 6pm.

Sunday: Dynamos v Black Eagle, Chatsworth Stadium, 3pm; Galaxy v Baroka, Mbombela Stadium, 6pm.