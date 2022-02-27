Galaxy keeper Buthelezi stabbed during hijacking in Soweto, recovering in hospital
Rising TS Galaxy star goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi is recovering after being stabbed during a car hijacking in Soweto on Saturday evening.
Galaxy said on Sunday that the incident happened at a filling station in the sprawling township. The Nquthu-born star and his brother were returning from visiting their ailing mother when armed thugs pounced.
“They both suffered stab wounds and were admitted to the hospital. Buthelezi is in a stable condition, even though his brother is said to be critical,” the club said on Sunday.
The 23-year-old keeper was the talk of the town after he kept a clean sheet in his top flight debut in a Nedbank Cup 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto two weeks ago.
Buthelezi went on to keep two successive clean sheets in league matches against Swallows and AmaZulu in his only three top flight matches.
He kept experienced keepers Vasilije Kolak and Wensten van der Linde out for the last three matches, and was almost certain to start a key DStv Premiership match at home against runaway leading champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela on Wednesday.
Galaxy said Buthelezi’s family has asked for privacy while they are trying to deal with this unforeseen and unfortunate circumstance.
“TS Galaxy FC is appealing to the masses to afford Buthelezi and his family privacy during these trying times.
“The club will not be commenting further on the matter until further notice.”
With the club’s resurgence and a bid to beat the relegation axe under European coach Sead Ramovic gaining momentum, Buthelezi’s absence will be a big miss for Galaxy against Sundowns.
They will be determined to get a result out of the match to further move away from the relegation danger zones.
Galaxy are third from bottom on 17 points from 19 matches, level on points with 15th placed Chippa United and three points ahead of bottom club Baroka.
Galaxy and Baroka will face off in the last 16 round of the Nedbank Cup at Mbombela Stadium on March 13.