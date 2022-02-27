Galaxy keeper Buthelezi stabbed during hijacking in Soweto, recovering in hospital

Rising TS Galaxy star goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi is recovering after being stabbed during a car hijacking in Soweto on Saturday evening.

Galaxy said on Sunday that the incident happened at a filling station in the sprawling township. The Nquthu-born star and his brother were returning from visiting their ailing mother when armed thugs pounced.

“They both suffered stab wounds and were admitted to the hospital. Buthelezi is in a stable condition, even though his brother is said to be critical,” the club said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old keeper was the talk of the town after he kept a clean sheet in his top flight debut in a Nedbank Cup 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in Soweto two weeks ago.