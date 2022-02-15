Chiefs' woes continue as they drop two valuable points against City

Registering a single shot on target summed up Kaizer Chiefs’ frustrating night as they played a goalless draw against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium last night.

Chiefs made wholesale changes from the XI that was stunned by TS Galaxy in the first round of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday. Siyabonga Ngezana, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo made way for Reeve Frosler, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Eric Mathoho.

It worth mentioning that Chiefs’ formation was rather weird. Apart from having three central defenders in Austin Dube, Daniel Cardoso and Mathoho, Amakhosi had a few starters who were playing out their normal positions.

Njabulo Blom, who in the past few months has developed to be one of the consistent right-backs in the country, strangely operated as a central midfielder. Ambipedal right-back Reeve Frosler played at left-back. In a nutshell, Chiefs had three natural right-backs in the line-up with Mphahlele the one getting the nod at this position.

Conversely, the hosts made only two changes from the first eleven that surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 away to Royal AM in another Nedbank Cup first-round tie at the weekend. Khanyisa Mayo, who scored against Royal, alongside Tashreeq Morris saw their berths in the XI being taken by Mogamat May and Jaeden Rhode.

At time, Chiefs failed to move the ball quickly even where City were opened up. Blom and Phathutshedzo Nange made a lot of turnovers instead of freeing the ball to attacking players like Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly. Seeing that their midfield was ineffective, Chiefs eventually brought on Kearyn Baccus for Nange.

City’s 18-year-old starlet Rhode, who would make way for Keanu Cupido early in the second period, showed some flashes of brilliance and he was never scared to take Chiefs players on but his final decision-making wasn’t as impressive. City’s introduction of Cupido looked intended to bolster their defence to contain Samir Nurkovic as it happened immediately after seeing the Serb readying to enter the fray.

