Mngqithi mocks 'holidaymakers' from Sudan

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has taken a slight dig at Sudanese side Al-Hilal for camping in Cape Town, suggesting they may have opted for the Mother City because they saw that as a holiday opportunity.

Sundowns host Al-Hilal in the CAF Champions League Group A opener at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tonight (6pm). The Sudanese side arrived in SA almost two weeks ago. They played two friendlies against Cape Town City, losing 3-1 and 1-0.

Mngqithi has teased the visitors for choosing to be based in Cape Town ahead of today’s tie in North West. The Brazilians mentor feels Al-Hilal should have camped in the province or another inland venue closer to Rustenburg.

“I don’t know why it [Al-Hilal's camp in SA] will be an advantage for them because if you really wanted to adapt to the conditions in SA and knowing that Sundowns are an inland team, it would have been better maybe if they were somewhere in Limpopo... Mpumalanga or somewhere in North West,’’ Mngqithi said.

“But being at sea level on the coast might not be a very big advantage because it doesn’t really help you to acclimatise to this high altitude that you’re [playing] in but I know many people at times when they come for these camps, it’s also some sort of a holiday as well.”

Al-Hilal are from the city of Omdurman, whose altitude is a mere 178m compared to Rustenburg's 1,170m.

Mngqithi also confirmed that all three of their January acquisitions – Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra, Teboho Mokoena and Surprise Ralani – have been registered for the Champions League group phase.

“We have registered three more players for the group stages. Erwin, Tebogo and Surprise have been registered because they are new. Others were registered during the preliminary round of the tournament,’’ noted Mngqithi.