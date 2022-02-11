Pirates face potential banana skin in little known JS Saoura

As Orlando Pirates prepare to face less fancied JS Saoura in their opening match of the CAF Confederation Cup group stages at Orlando Stadium on Sunday at 6pm, one thing they should be aware of is that the Algerians will not be pushovers.

Saoura are second in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 with 32 points from 17 matches, four points behind leaders CR Belouizdad.

They come into this match against Pirates, who are second in the DStv Premiership, having qualified for the group stages of the Confederation Cup for the first time, but they have participated in the Champions League twice before. They were knocked out in the group stages on both occasions.

Though they may not have as much experience as Pirates in this competition, they are a team that can be a threat if they are taken lightly.

They have won nine of their 17 league matches, drawing five and losing three, and reached the group stages after beating Hearts of Oak 6-0 on aggregate in the play-off match.

With Pirates looking to get their group stage campaign off to a perfect start with a victory, former player Edward Motale doesn’t see them struggling against the Algerians on Sunday.

“All I can say is that if you want to win the tournament, you have to win your home matches,” Motale told Sowetan yesterday.

“Whether you know them or not, the bottom line is you have to win your home games. At least these days it is not like we were used to before whereby we went somewhere and we were caught by surprise.

“Now technology is helpful. The players have smartphones where they have Google to check the opponents how they are doing.

“We didn’t have that access. We went to play without even knowing who we were playing where and all that. At least players now have the advantage of knowing their opponents.”

Motale emphasised that as long as they win their home matches and try to get a result away, then they will put themselves in a good position to qualify for the next round.

“If they win at home, it makes their job easier when they go away. So they need to win home matches, as I said and when they go away, even if they get robbed, their job will be much easier."

The spotlight will once again be on the Pirates technical team regarding their selection, after coach Mandla Ncikazi's controversial comments regarding Malawi striker Gabadinho Mhango.