Rayners late strike shatters Maritzburg

SuperSport secure place in last 16

10 February 2022 - 07:35
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Iqraam Rayners of SuperSport United.
Iqraam Rayners of SuperSport United.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Iqraam Rayners’ 89th minute stunner was all SuperSport United needed to beat Maritzburg United in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Harry Gwala Stadium last night.

Rayners, who was always in the thick of things, was teed-up by second half substitute Kudakwashe Mahachi before curling the ball brilliantly to beat Marcel Engelhardt in the Team of Choice's goal to ensure they win 1-0.

Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp gave debuts to four of his January recruitments in Nicholus Lukhubeni, Lucky Baloyi, Tawanda Macheke and Friday Samu. Lukhubeni and Baloyi joined as free-agents after leaving Sekhukhune United and Royal AM respectively.

Macheke, a towering striker, was also unattached before the Team of Choice snatched him, having last played for his native Zimbabwean side Black Rhinos. Samu, who’s also a striker from Zambia, transferred from his motherland side Green Buffaloes.

Having been the subject of transfer speculation for the better part of the January transfer, star midfielder Sipho Mbule didn’t make SuperSport’s game-day squad. It was Matsatsantsa’s first game since they sold Mbule’s midfield twin Teboho Mokoena to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Youngster Selaelo Rasebotja rarely started in the visitors’ four-man midfield with Jamie Webber, Jesse Donn and Moses Waiswa also getting the nod.

Both teams never sat back in the first half but it was SuperSport who made more box entries. Matsatsantsa’s strike partnership of  Rayners, who’d later net the game’s solitary goal,  and Ghampani Lungu troubled the Maritzburg defence but the duo lacked composure at times hence their attempts never came to fruition.

Maritzburg keeper Engelhardt looked unconvincing, making a few errors such as misinterpreting aerial balls. However the German was lucky not to be punished. The second stanza was evenly balanced until SuperSport netted the decisive goal.

Elsewhere yesterday, Venda Academy also booked a place in the second round, albeit they had to do it the hard way with a 3-1 extra-time win over African All Stars at Thohoyandou Stadium

It's a 'new game' as Galaxy, Chiefs meet again in cup

TS Galaxy's Sihle Nduli has urged his teammates to forget about their 2019 Nedbank Cup final win over Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their first-round clash ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs' timely boost as Nurkovic returns

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is itching to get back to playing football following a long four-month spell on the sidelines due to injury.
Sport
1 day ago

Not winning Champs League won't be failure for Mngqithi

Even with the high-priced signings they made to boost their chances of winning the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Onyango banks on young brigade to claim second star

The Brazilians face Al-Hilal of Sudan in what will be their first game of this year’s group stages at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
Sport
1 day ago

