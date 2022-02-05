Mngqithi believes Sundowns have capacity to deal with fixture pile-up

With a punishing programme that starts next week with three matches in eight days, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they have the capacity to cope with the fixture pile-up.

Sundowns started the year with a 4-0 win over GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay in the last-32 of the Nedbank Cup on Friday through goals by Bradley Ralani, Rushine de Reuck, Pavol Šafranko and Peter Shalulile.

There is no rest for the Brazilians as they resume their DStv Premiership programme by hosting Chippa United on Monday at Loftus where they will be looking to increase their lead at the top of the log.

Four days later they will be in Caf Champions League action against Sudanese side Al Hilal and this busy period will end on Valentine’s Day when they travel to Polokwane to take on Baroka.

“We fully understand the load that is coming, which is why we made the type of substitutions that we made to try to refresh the team,” Mngqithi said after the win over Richards Bay.

“When we have already managed to grab the game by the its neck we make changes. We understand very well that at this stage we are minus one game out of the 27 that we would have to play if we get to all the finals.