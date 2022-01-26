Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says 2,000 spectators remains the rule

“We hope that in the next meeting something may come up because we see the relaxing of the situation,” he said after he rewarded Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players with R1m for winning the CAF Women’s Champions League last year in Egypt.

“One thing we have said is that, even though we have pushed for the opening of venues for fans and spectators, we are not going to be reckless.

"We will hear what scientists tell us and move from that point of view.”

Mthethwa added that attendance at stadiums would have been at 75% capacity now if it was not for the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in December.