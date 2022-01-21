Mighty Elephants send champs Algeria packing

Reigning Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions Algeria’s 3-1 thumping by Ivory Coast in Cameroon yesterday saw them exit the tournament as they finish bottom of Group E with just a point and one goal.

Despite his rather comical howler that gifted Sierra Leone a last-gasp goal to make it 2-all in their second Group E match last Sunday, JDR Stars goalkeeper Ali Sangare still kept his slot in the Ivory Coast XI. It emerged that SA-based keeper lost his father a few hours before his gaffe against Sierra Leone.

Algeria, who had a long-standing unbeaten record coming into the tournament, had a brighter start than Ivory Coast's Elephants with West Ham United’s Mohamed Benrahma slicing through the Elephants’ rearguard like a hot knife through butter, using the left flank.

What let Benrahma down was that he hardly got support from his teammates whenever he launched attacks. The most trusted player in the Algerian team, Riyad Mahrez, who’s on the books of English Premiership champions Manchester City, had a lacklustre first period. Mahrez would see his spot-kick hit the woodwork in the hour-mark.

Algeria’s early dominance, which last nearly 15 minutes, frustrated Ivory Coast such that their players resorted to nasty challenges. Centre-back Samuel Deli was booked as early as the 12th minute for elbowing Algeria’s Youcef Belaili during an aerial tussle.

The Elephants’ skipper, Serge Aurier, didn’t take Deli’s booking kindly, confronting referee Victor Gomez. The confrontation landed the Ivory Coast skipper in hot water as the SA referee decided to give him his own yellow card as well.

As they were already dictating terms after surviving being dominated in the early stages, Ivory Coast broke the deadlock via Franck Kessie of Italian Giants AC Milan, who latched into Nicolas Pépé’s pass in the 22nd minute. The Arsenal star would be on the score sheet six minute before the hour-mark to make it 3-0 with his trademark curled strike.

Ibrahim Sangare of Dutch club PSV Eindhoven netted Ivory Coast’s second goal, rising the highest to nod home Aurier’s brilliantly delivered free-kick. The Elephants had an even better second half until the Desert Foxes pulled one back via substitute Sofiane Bendebka, The goal, their only in the tournament, gave Algeria some confidence but it wasn’t meant to be.

Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, made sure of qualifying for the Round of 16 by beating Sierra Leone 1-0.

Round of 16 fixtures

Sunday: Burkina Faso v Gabon, 6pm; Nigeria v Third place Group B/E/F, 9pm

Monday: Guinea v Group F second place, 6pm; Cameroon v Comoros, 9pm

Tuesday: Senegal v Cape Verde, 6pm; Morocco v Malawi, 9pm

Wednesday: Ivory Coast v Egypt, 6pm; Group F winner v Equatorial Guinea, 9pm.