Sipho Mbule would struggle for game time at Downs

Where will SuperSport United hot property Sipho Mbule be best suited between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns?



This topical question emanates from recent confirmation by Mbule’s agent Mike Makaab, that Chiefs had tabled an offer for the 23-year-old midfield maestro. Sundowns, who’re believed to be Mbule’s long-standing admirers, are also expected to bid for him in the coming days...