News

Salah headlines Egypt squad as Aston Villa's Trezeguet returns for Afcon

By Reuters - 30 December 2021 - 16:40
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will headline Egypt's squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will headline Egypt's squad at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Liverpool’s Mo Salah headlines a group of six foreign-based players in Egypt’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, while there is a return for Aston Villa midfielder Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Coach Carlos Quieroz named a 25-man squad on Wednesday, recalling Trezeguet for the first time since the winger injured his anterior cruciate ligament in April. The 27-year-old returned to Premier League action this month.

Galatasaray forward Mostafa Mohamed and Stuttgart midfielder Omar Marmoush also made the cut, but surprise absentees include Al Ahly’s Mohamed Magdy and Zamalek’s Tarek Hamed.

Egypt, who are record seven-time winners of the continental trophy and one of the pre-tournament favourites for the January 9 to February 6 tournament, begin their Group D campaign against Nigeria on January 11, and will also play Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in the pool.

The Pharaohs' squad contains six players from Al Ahly, who are due to face Mexican side Monterrey in the second round of the Club World Cup on February 5, the day before the Nations Cup final.

Egypt's Afcon squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco), Mohamed Abogabal (Zamalek), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi)

Defenders: Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh (all Zamalek), Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik (both Al Ahly), Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (both Future), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah)

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya (both Al Ahly), Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (both Zamalek), Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi (both Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart), Mohanad Lasheen (Tala'a El-Gaish, Egypt), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Impressive displays for Pirates catapult Olisa Ndah into Nigeria’s Afcon squad

A whirlwind four-month spell at Orlando Pirates has catapulted their new centre back Olisa Ndah into Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations finals squad.
Sport
4 days ago

Nigeria appoint Portugal's Jose Peseiro as Super Eagles head coach

Portuguese national Jose Peseiro was announced as Nigeria's new national football coach on Wednesday, but he will not be in charge at the Africa Cup ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Mane headlines Senegal squad for Africa Cup of Nations finals

Sadio Mane headlines a strong Senegal squad named on Friday for the Africa Cup of Nations finals where they will be one of the favourites.
Sport
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
Tutu remembered as a father, fighter and teacher in Cape Town commemoration