Irvin Khoza: Kaizer Chiefs matter 'took so long because of its complexity'

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza says the decision to deny Kaizer Chiefs postponements in December due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club "took so long because of the complexity of the matter".

Chiefs wrote to the PSL on December 2 declaring 36 — a number that grew to 52 — Covid-19 positive tests had shut down their village at Naturena and forced the club to send the rest of their players and technical staff to isolate. Amakhosi asked the league for postponements of their December DStv Premiership fixtures.

The league's football department declined Chiefs’ request on December 3. The club asked for the PSL executive committee to review that decision.

An announcement was made by the PSL on December 20 after four or five executive committee meetings that the request was declined.

Khoza said he could not discuss an ongoing matter as Chiefs have said they will appeal the decision. But the “Iron Duke" could not ignore the elephant in the room.

“There's a big debate to say "this matter of Kaizer Chiefs took too long,", Khoza said.

“Yes, it took too long because of the complexity of the matter, where there needed to be information gathering and to enable us to establish a process on dealing with it.

“The PSL fixtures affect a lot of stakeholders. If a fixture is not met the process regulates that there must be fairness and uniformity in dealing with what matters are behind a team not fulfilling the fixture.

“The PSL is a members' organisation where there are rules and the spirit is that teams must play, but also if there are problems there must be fairness to make sure we accommodate members and don't use rules punitively.