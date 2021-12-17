Another one bites the dust: Chippa and Gavin Hunt 'part ways amicably'

Chippa United have parted ways “in a mutual and amicable” agreement with coach Gavin Hunt, who was suspended from his duties last month.

Hunt had been put on suspension at the Eastern Cape club on November 15, after a start of one win in 10 matches.

Chippa said on Friday evening: “Chippa United have parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt in a mutual and amicable agreement after five months with the club.

“We reached an agreement with Gavin Hunt to terminate his contract as head coach. Four months' settlement was reached between the two parties.

“We extend our gratitude and support to Hunt and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”