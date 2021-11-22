TS Galaxy coach Ramovic calls for consistency after two wins from three outings

After guiding TS Galaxy to a 1-0 win over Swallows in Mbombela on Sunday, coach Sead Ramovic urged his players to be consistent and build momentum if they are to snap out of the early season relegation predicament.

Sphiwe Mahlangu scored his first goal for the club six minutes into the game at Mbombela stadium to hand the Rockets their second win in 11 matches.

Ramovic masterminded two wins in their last three matches, but they are not out of the woods, as the Sandton-based Mpumalanga club remains in a spot of bother in 14th place on the DStv Premiership log on eight points.