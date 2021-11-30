Hunt set for Birds' rescue after Truter's departure

Gavin Hunt remains the hot favourite to take over the coaching job at Swallows to replace Brandon Truter.

Truter was fired on Sunday evening, hours after losing 3-1 to Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby match at Dobsonville Stadium.

Sowetan has been informed that Swallows did approach Hunt, who coached Birds for a long time until 2006, despite the club denying that they have spoken to him.

Swallows are without a coach after they also decided to fire Truter’s assistant Simo Dladla, goalkeeper coach Johan Abselon and analyst Kamaal Sait.

Yesterday, they were scrambling to get a caretaker coach to lead the side while they continue with their negotiations with potential suitors to replace Truter, who presided over the club’s worst run over the past year.

Club chairperson David Mogashoa refused to comment and directed our calls to CEO Sipho Xulu.

Xulu said they had a long list of coaches who applied for the post and would announce a new coach before their game against Maritzburg United at Dobsonville on Saturday.

“I can’t say whether Gavin’s name is there or not. There are a lot of people who have applied,” Xulu told Sowetan yesterday.

“We got a lot of applications, some we know, others we don’t know. We have to announce it before the game against Maritzburg. Later this week, we will have a coach, whether it is interim or permanent. Every available coach will be linked with us currently.”

Players were given a day off yesterday, and it is not clear who will be in charge when they return to training today.

“They will go through support staff when they return. What I can tell you is that we will have a coach soon, once we agree on everything,” Xulu responded when asked who would be in charge.

Swallows find themselves bottom of the table with eight points from 12 matches, having recorded a single victory under Truter, scoring three times in the process. They’ve won only two of their past 30 league games.