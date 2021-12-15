New cup a source of division among PSL clubs

The new DStv Compact Cup has left teams with different opinions.

The new domestic cup competition was launched on Monday and will take place from January 22-29.

There are no DStv Premiership matches scheduled for January due to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon and teams have now expressed their excitement as they will play again.

Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi said they would take the tournament seriously as this will show them if they are ready for the resumption of the league programme.

“This is a competition that will help us because we have a month break because of the Afcon, but since they have introduced this competition it will help the players not to lose the form,” Sibisi told Sowetan yesterday.

“If you stay for a long time and do not play, you have a problem regaining momentum. So I think it will help us a lot and it will give the youngsters from the Diski Challenge a chance to get game time since the supporters would be involved.

“So this is a competition which will help us and I’m looking forward to it.”

The new competition will see all 16 DStv Premiership teams divided into four groups of four to compete against each other.

But TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi is not pleased with the timing of the tournament as he feels it will disadvantage teams fighting relegation.

“What if you get five players injured? We have a thin squad,” he told the media yesterday.

“Clubs like Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns can afford it because they have the depth. Clubs who are fighting relegation should not be taking part because they don't have the luxury to risk players.”

Baroka chair Khurishi Mphahlele praised the initiative.

“This is good progress made by the league but I don’t want to comment more as I’m not the spokesperson,” Mphahlele said.