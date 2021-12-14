Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi: 'One of the most disgraceful scenes ever seen in SA football'

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has spoken out about the events leading up to the fracas at the entrance to the Orlando Stadium field and change rooms on Saturday, including a phone call to Orlando Pirates and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza.

The incident, filmed on a cellphone and shared on Galaxy's Twitter account, involved Sukazi being denied entry to the change rooms and field despite his “all access” PSL accreditation at his team's 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Orlando Pirates. Sukazi and fellow TS officials attempted to push through and were manhandled by security officials.

“I think that was one of the most disgraceful scenes we have ever seen in SA football,” Sukazi told a press conference of the SA Football Journalists' Association on Tuesday afternoon.

Describing how events unfolded, he said: “As I drove into Orlando through the parking lot, I could see, as I was turning towards my parking spot, the security converging by the door. I didn't take much notice of it.

“I stepped out, greeted everyone and went to the police standing there and greeted them. I proceeded to the door. That's when the whole fracas started.

“The security at the door was ... supervised by the chief of security at Orlando Pirates. I don't know his name, he's a nice gentleman, very decent guy.

“He stopped me and said I couldn’t enter because they had been given an instruction. I said, 'But why, because I'm carrying this all access [accreditation] card?'

“Later the guys were very apologetic. They said, 'chairman there's nothing we can do, otherwise we risk losing our jobs. We have to follow instructions and we have been given your name. You shouldn't enter. Everyone else [can]'.”