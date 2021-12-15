Denel employees who haven't been paid salaries in months facing bleak Christmas
The state-owned arms manufacturer owes its staff hundreds of millions of rand in salaries and about R900m is owed to suppliers
*Mahlako is scrambling around, looking for a quick loan to pay the balance on a lay-by he put on Christmas clothes for his five children.
Like dozens of his other colleagues, Mahlako, a Denel employee, last received his full salary in May last year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.