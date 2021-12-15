Denel employees who haven't been paid salaries in months facing bleak Christmas

The state-owned arms manufacturer owes its staff hundreds of millions of rand in salaries and about R900m is owed to suppliers

*Mahlako is scrambling around, looking for a quick loan to pay the balance on a lay-by he put on Christmas clothes for his five children.



Like dozens of his other colleagues, Mahlako, a Denel employee, last received his full salary in May last year...