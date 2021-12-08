Baroka will step out in style

Baroka marketing manager Richard Mashabane believes securing Borgat Man, a high-end fashion brand, as a sponsor will revitalise the performance of the team.

On Monday, Baroka confirmed they’d signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Borgat. Mashabane expects this deal to grow Baroka’s name, believing it will also invigorate the players on the field of play.

“This Borgat sponsorship will grow the brand of our club. This will also push the club to do well on the field of play. When you look good you feel confident, so our players will be more motivated with Borgat on board now,’’ Mashabane told Sowetan yesterday.

The clothing powerhouse will only be responsible for Bakgaga’s out-field apparel with Monflair remaining the Limpopo side’s official kit sponsor. Mashabane is hoping the Borgat partnership will extend beyond the three years.

“We’re very excited. The sponsorship will run for three years but we hope to find ways of extending it beyond that. Monflair will remain our kit sponsor, so Borgat won’t appear on our playing kit. Borgat will help us with suits, golf T-shirts and all other off-field wear,’’ stated the Baroka marketing manager.

Mashabane was reluctant to divulge whether the deal involved any windfall for Bakgakga.

Baroka will flaunt Borgat apparel for the first time when they welcome Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium today at 5pm. Baroka have gone eight games without a win, having last won 1-0 against Sekhukhune in September.

“I can’t comment on whether Borgat will be giving us some money or not. However, going forward we’ll reveal all the finer details of this wonderful deal,’’ said Mashabane.

Mashabane is confident they’ll put the Dube Birds to the sword. “The boys are in high spirits after this Borgat sponsorship. So, I am positive we’ll get a win against Swallows. We want to get our season back on track and playing at home is a big advantage as well,’’ said the Baroka official.