Desperation to win stokes panic in Pirates camp

Being desperate for victories has created panic among Orlando Pirates players as they fail to score enough goals.

This is the view of co-coach Mandla Ncikazi ahead of their match against AmaZulu at Kings Park Stadium today at 5.30pm.

Pirates go into this fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Baroka, where they had plenty of chances but failed to convert one.

“Two desperate teams, desperate for points if you consider how AmaZulu played in the last match, which I thought they should have won,” Ncikazi explained to the club media department yesterday.

“But they could not score in the same scenario as us in our previous match. We know they are good but like I always said, if Pirates play the way they are playing, dominate matches the way we dominate and take the chances that we create, we have a big chance of getting the three points.”

Ncikazi emphasised that they needed to be ruthless in front of goals today to have a chance of coming back with all three points. “We just have to be ruthless in front of goals and to be calm and take the chances,” he said.

“Maybe the fact that we are desperate also creates a panic around the players where we should be encouraging them to be more composed around the box. That’s the only way of taking the chances that we create.”

Just like Pirates, AmaZulu are struggling in front of goals and defender Tsepo Masilela admitted that they needed to convert some of the chances they created to start winning games. “The guys are looking forward to the game. They [matches] are coming thick and fast and we need to pick up points,” Masilela said.

“At some stage, we need to start winning. It is our home game; the last match was at home again and we got one point.

“It is going to be a tough one against a very good side. We have been having some good performances but disappointing results. If we can continue performing and creating chances, we will start winning.”

Fixtures

Today: Sundowns v Royal, Loftus, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Marumo, Ellis Park, 5pm; Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven, 5pm; Baroka v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; AmaZulu v Pirates, Kings Park, 5.30pm; Arrows v Chiefs, Princess Magogo, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chippa v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; Baroka v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm; Swallows v Gallants, Dobsonville, 3.30pm; Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando, 5.30pm; SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe, 8.15pm.

Sunday: Royal v Arrows, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala, 5pm; Chiefs v Sekhukhune, FNB, 6pm.