Stakes high as Baroka face strugglers Swallows

With Baroka struggling in the relegation quagmire already this season, goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke has urged his teammates to pull up their socks and start winning matches.

Baroka have not won in their past 10 matches and sit above the bottom two ahead of their game against fellow strugglers Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium today at 5pm.

Masuluke said they were the only ones who could take the club out of the danger zone and that they needed victories, starting with Swallows.

“It is a game that is not going to be easy because both teams are in the relegation zone and are desperate for points,” Masuluke told Sowetan yesterday.

“We have not been winning since the beginning of the season. It will be a big fight today. For us, we are playing at home, we need to make sure we get three points.

“We need to have the commitment and everyone doing his job to motivate each other because of the situation we are in.

“It is only us as players who can take the club out of this situation.”

Masuluke blamed the poor run on their failure to score goals in their 12 matches.

They head into this game level on nine points with Swallows, who are bottom of the table having played a game more, and a victory for either side will be important as they look to move away from the danger zone.

“What we told ourselves is where we ended when we played against Pirates is where we will start, to have a chance of a victory against Swallows,” he said.

“Now we are not going down, but up. The pace we have now will help us going forward. We need to score goals to win games. We can’t win if we are not scoring.

“Those who will fight will walk away with all three points but I can promise you we are going to fight for victory.

“It is not going to be easy for everyone. Every game we play is a cup final for us.”