Swallows chair David Mogashoa: 'We have not spoken to Gavin Hunt'

Swallows FC chair David Mogashoa has confirmed the club will announce its new coach later on Tuesday but he maintains the new man will definitely not be Gavin Hunt.

Mogashoa declined to reveal the identity of the new coach at the troubled club, but it has emerged that Owen da Gama, Wedson Nyirenda and Dylan Kerr are the front-runners. Swallows are in the hunt for a coach to replace Brandon Truter and his assistant Simo Dladla, who were fired shortly after the 3-1 Soweto derby defeat against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

As a result of the deflating defeat by Chiefs, Swallows dropped to the bottom of the DStv Premiership on goal difference with only one win to show for their trouble.

“You cannot link a person who has not applied for the job,” Mogashoa said on reports linking Hunt to the vacant job at the club. “I have not seen a proposal from Gavin Hunt on how he wants to turn this ship about because the ship is heading for an iceberg, but we are trying to turn it about.

“We have not spoken to him and he is not in the running for any job at Swallows. We have received a number of CVs, which we are going through as we speak.

“Before our supporters go to sleep on Tuesday, they will know who the head coach of Swallows is. We are going through the proposals to see which one makes sense and when that process is complete we will make the announcement.”

Mogashoa added that people must stop linking Fani Madida to the job.

“People must also stop implicating Fani Madida in this matter. He has been part of Swallows from the ABC Motsepe and GladAfrica Championship days.

“So, whenever there is a coach that leaves the club somebody must keep the players fit and he fills that gap. But when the coach arrives the next day, he moves back without any qualms because he knows he was never gonna be the head coach of Swallows.”

Meanwhile, well-placed sources in Gqeberha have indicated that Hunt will not be returning to Chippa United who have appointed former player Kurt Lentjies as caretaker coach.

“From what’s happening at the club at the moment, it is clear that coach Gavin Hunt will not be returning to Chippa United. I don’t even think that the man is in Port Elizabeth.

“They want to give Kurt Lentjies a chance for the rest of the season and if things don’t go well along the way they will get someone with experience to help him,” said a source close to Chippa United.