'I had been playing for almost 14 years': 72-year-old bags R100m PowerBall jackpot

“I was hoping to catch a big fish and instead caught a whale,” said the 72-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal who has bagged a R100m guaranteed PowerBall jackpot after playing for 14 years.

The pensioner has come forward to claim his winnings from the draw that took place last week Tuesday.

This after National Lottery operator Ithuba was searching for two people who won guaranteed jackpots adding up to a combined R150m in Tuesday's PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS draw.

The former engineer, who retired at 52, said he was in a state of disbelief and kept on checking his winning ticket to make sure he had really won.

“I had been playing for almost 14 years now, every Tuesday and Friday. The most I would win was between R30 to R60,” he said.

The man said he has no immediate festive holiday plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will be consulting his private banker for financial advice and investment plans.

“At the moment only my daughter knows and I told her to keep it quiet,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, and played through a manual selection with a wager of R7.50.

The winning numbers for PowerBall were 8, 9, 36, 42, 50 and the Bonus PowerBall was 4.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza has congratulated the winner and welcomed him to the millionaire's circle.

“At last the prize had been claimed, and we thank our player for coming forward. While the pensioner has been playing for 14 years, you never know when it will be your turn to win, so keep Phanda, Pusha, Playing. Congratulations to our winner,” said Mabuza.

The search is still on for the second winner who bagged the PowerBall PLUS jackpot of R50m with a ticket purchased in Groblersdal, Limpopo, opting for the quick pick selection method with a wager of R45.

