'The plan was to challenge for the title this season,' says Truter as Swallows continue to fly low

Having finished a commendable sixth in his first premiership job last season, Swallows coach Brandon Truter started the new campaign with enthusiasm and ambitions to win honours, but he finds his team at the the lower end of the log and growing calls for his dismissal.

Back-to-back 1-0 defeats against rookies Sekhukhune United last week and TS Galaxy on Sunday has seen Swallows fly low, second from bottom on eight points from their one win, five draws, and five defeats in 11 matches.

It is a horrendous run of form that sees Truter looking over his shoulder, with his position at the club almost untenable, a far cry from last season when Swallows lost just two matches the entire season.

“The plan was to challenge for the title this season, challenge for honours and win a trophy in the second season, and that has always been my objective,” Truter said after Swallows conceded an early goal to Sphiwe Mahlangu in Mbombela on Sunday.

Swallows never recovered and lost by that solitary goal.