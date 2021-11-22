Safa protest a fool’s errand, claims GFA

The Ghana FA has continued with its dismissive approach to its dispute with Safa – calling it a hoax – over last week’s World Cup qualifier for which the SA federation is seeking a replay.

In a letter to Fifa in which the GFA responds to allegations tabled by Safa, the Ghanaians called for Safa’s complaint to be dismissed outright and said SA didn’t follow the correct procedures in lodging the protest.

The GFA argued that Safa did not comply with several of Fifa’s rules regarding their appeal and described Safa’s protest as a “fool’s errand and a hoax”.

Fifa announced last week that Safa’s protest would be heard tomorrow, after SA officials complained that Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his assistants showed a clear pattern of bias in the final Group G World Cup qualifier match that Ghana won 1-0 through a controversial penalty.

Safa wants the match replayed and has called for Fifa to investigate any suspicious betting activity around the fixture, which has dominated headlines, but the GFA has responded in a scathing letter.

The GFA pointed to Fifa’s rules saying a complaint needs to be lodged in writing to the match commissioner after the match.

Safa apparently only complained 24 hours later, and failed to pay the requisite 1000 Swiss Francs protest fee.

“In sum, the purported protest of the SA Football Association is a hoax and an attempt to bring the brand of the World Cup into disrepute and shame,” the GFA letter to Fifa reads.

“It is our considered position that the purported protest lacks merit and was instituted without evidence or grounds whatsoever and serving only to cause annoyance to the Ghana Football Association and to tarnish the good image of the World Cup and the Black Stars.

“We urge for the dismissal of this purported protest with a punitive fine and a huge cost.”