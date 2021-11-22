WATCH | Baxter delighted by Chiefs' response to power failure debacle at Harry Gwala stadium
Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was happy to emerge from Harry Gwala Stadium with all the points in the bag after a power failure moments before the start of the away league match against home side Maritzburg United eventually got underway more 90 minutes after the scheduled kick off.
The two sets of players were left frustrated when they were forced to warm up three times as the kick off time kept being shifted while electricians struggled to switch on the flood lights at the Pietermaritzburg venue.
A spectacular diving header from Bernard Parker in the 63rd minute won the match for Chiefs, and Baxter was delighted the winning strike came off a corner kick. Keagan Dolly elected to pass the ball to Khama Billiat instead of whipping it into the area, and the Zimbabwean sent an inch-perfect delivery into the box that connected almost flawlessly with the diving Parker in mid-air.
Baxter said the uncertainty before the match was taxing on the team and he was happy Chiefs managed to retain their mental focus and carry out the job at hand despite the difficulties.
"It was really difficult because of all the delays, the sitting around in the dressing rooms, three different warm-ups and getting food to the players so their energy levels did not go down," Baxter said.
Bernard Parker ✌️— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 21, 2021
Chiefs take the lead against Maritzburg and it's the captain who heads home from Billiat's cross.
📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/GnHnIzEVxP
Chiefs adapted to the disruptive situation a lot more effectively than the home side, and Njabulo Ngcobo should have put the visitors in the lead inside two minutes after he found himself free in the area after a corner kick from Billiat. But instead of punishing the ball-watching Maritzburg defenders, the unmarked Ngcobo sent his header over the crossbar.
"I thought the first 20 minutes were okay in terms of our passing and our receiving and running behind their backline. I thought it was quite comfortable. We missed a massive chance to go in front [missed by Ngcobo], but then the next 25 minutes we weren't as brave, either with the ball or with our pressing," he said.
"They got back into the game and then you realise Maritzburg in Maritzburg is a difficult game. We changed at halftime. I asked the players to be braver, we pressed higher, we moved the backline quicker. We got the ball to our front players and we combined quicker, and I thought the second half was very comfortable. Now that I look back I can't remember being nervous."
The winning goal was a well-constructed move that no doubt had its origins from the Chiefs' training ground in Naturena, and probably took some time to perfect. Baxter could not contain his delight.
"It was nice to see us a scoring a goal from a set-play. We managed the game quite well. I think we could be better, but we managed it quite well," the Briton said.
"It was nice to see Leo Castro back on the field. He is not ready by a long way but I am hoping to give some 10 minutes, 10 minutes and 10 minutes and see. Happy to get him back."
