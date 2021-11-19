Wadi wants to do more for club and Zim Afcon squad

The striker, who recently spearheaded Zimbabwe’s attack in their defeat to Bafana Bafana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers at FNB Stadium, boasts six league goals thus far

JDR Stars’ Ishmael Wadi may be one of the in-form strikers in the GladAfrica Championship, but the Zimbabwe international is far from being satisfied.



