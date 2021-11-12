Dlamini amazed by progress he's making at Arrows

Being a regular at Golden Arrows and nearly making the Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup qualifiers has left Nqubeko Dlamini surprised with how his football journey has progressed.

Just two years ago, the Arrows striker was playing varsity football with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and for him football was something he didn’t put much effort into.

The 26-year-old’s focus was on finishing his LLB degree at the university and he didn’t take football seriously. But when an opportunity to join the University of Pretoria football club in the GladAfrica Championship came, Dlamini didn’t think twice.

However, things didn’t go as he would have wanted and he was released after one season with AmaTuks.

“They thought my style of play didn’t suit them and before I joined Arrows, I didn’t have a team,” Dlamini told Sowetan.

“Luckily, coach Mandla Ncikazi knew me from varsity football and he called me for trials and I impressed them. That’s how I joined Arrows.”

Two years later, he is a regular at Arrows and was named in the Bafana provisional squad to play against Zimbabwe and Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers but failed to make the 23-man team.

Dlamini described his journey as something which happened fast as he never thought he would be where he is today.

“I was surprised with the call-up. I won't lie about that because I just arrived here and I’m still trying to establish myself, so everything is just happening so fast,” he said.

“To have arrived in the highest level of football and to be called up to the provisional squad, I was not expecting. But that boosted my confidence. I was excited and now I want to work extra hard to be in the national team in the future.”

Dlamini, who has now netted two goals for Arrows in the MTN8 against Mamelodi Sundowns and in the DStv Premiership, said he planned to finish his LLB degree and saw himself working in the office.

“Professional football is something I started not so long ago, two seasons ago in 2019. I was a full-time student before that.

“That time I thought football wouldn't help me. I wanted to continue with my studies.

“I never thought about playing professional football but here I am, and things are happening for me.”